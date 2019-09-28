As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Bender Robert & Associates Has Decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake as Shares Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 65,653 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 44,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 205,348 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 4,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 27,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 31,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.28 million for 10.91 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 102,082 shares to 441,156 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 19,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,996 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.