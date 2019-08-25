As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased Its Holding

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 228.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 49,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 15,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

