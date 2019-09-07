As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Barr E S & Co Raised Its Position; Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Raised First Long Is (FLIC) Holding

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 1271.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 84,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 51,362 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% or 91,385 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,137 shares. 22,289 are held by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Llc has 0.01% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 670,181 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.07% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 20,164 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 615 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). 17,255 were accumulated by Lpl Fin. Price Michael F invested in 0.23% or 85,000 shares. Banc Funds Company Lc accumulated 0.43% or 264,475 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 11,822 shares to 32,580 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,644 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp invested 0.73% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Systematic Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 198,109 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 582,186 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. First Tru Advsrs LP has 16,361 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Corsair Cap Management Lp has 147,622 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 210 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 8,700 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has 551,276 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,839 shares. London Communication Of Virginia has 261,864 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,096 shares to 213,797 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,970 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Churchill Downs Applies to Bring New Latonia Racing & Gaming, a $200 Million Thoroughbred Racing Facility, to Northern Kentucky – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.