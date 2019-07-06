As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Parthenon Has Upped Position; As Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Price Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $2.75 Million

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 121,519 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, up from 966,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 250,276 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares to 373,197 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,123 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2,370 shares. Us Bank De owns 5,088 shares. Victory reported 232,948 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 24,070 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co reported 2,358 shares. J Goldman & Com Ltd Partnership accumulated 62,818 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 5,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Technologies. Shelton Mgmt owns 227 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shellback Capital Lp has 135,000 shares. Maverick Ltd stated it has 116,550 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,190 shares.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Completes Acquisition of Specialty Vaccines Company PaxVax – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions CEO to step down – Washington Business Journal” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in May – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces FDA Approval of Change in Storage Conditions and Transfer of Manufacturing for Its Cholera Vaccine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.