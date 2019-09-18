As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Holder Fort LP Decreased Its Holding by $314,410; Horizon Investments Cut Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Position by $2.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 89.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 23,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 26,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 192,714 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 2,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.49. About 79,787 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,493 are held by Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company. Landscape Limited Liability has 9,889 shares. Df Dent Inc reported 3,179 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 147,789 shares. 43,542 were accumulated by Westwood Group Inc Inc. Acadian Asset Management has 474,258 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 70,202 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt owns 3,612 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,224 shares. California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Chevy Chase Holdings Inc accumulated 125,677 shares. 3.97 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 24 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 300 shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,390 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 6,524 shares to 12,522 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 3,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Kre190719c55.00 (Call) (KRE).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.55 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 463 shares to 791 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 9,004 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.12% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Ltd Co holds 3,000 shares. Assetmark owns 1,099 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Limited invested in 2.62% or 16,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,146 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 2,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 8,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 108,156 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Sei Invs holds 11,369 shares. Rk Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 103,186 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1.12 million shares. Illinois-based Css Lc Il has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).