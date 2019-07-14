As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, Principal Financial Group Has Increased by $9.53 Million Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Upped by Gofen & Glossberg Llc

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 39,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 236,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 197,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.74M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 105,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 52,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 74,569 shares. Advisors has 23,532 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 213,890 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co owns 3.69M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Foundation Resources Mngmt Inc owns 227,981 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Inc owns 8,461 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Monarch Capital Inc holds 53,429 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 130,671 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Augustine Asset has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quadrant Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,431 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Private Capital Advisors reported 7,907 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd Cl A by 7,783 shares to 177,028 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) by 2,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,406 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 118,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,732 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 5,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 22,255 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 10,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 76,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,125 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 166,637 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP reported 4.09% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 21,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 6,391 shares to 231,388 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 191,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,891 shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).