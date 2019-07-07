As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, Parthenon Has Increased Its Stake by $3.76 Million; As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose, Holder Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $589,760

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 112,129 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 6,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,175 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 71,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 539,664 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,900 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,377 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Capital Llc has 3.84% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 147,886 shares. Barr E S & reported 32,654 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,200 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 13,339 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 7,833 shares. 54,107 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 3,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 16,231 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Amer Century Cos Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 123,896 shares. Tiaa Cref Llc owns 67,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 210 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 21,189 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 344,260 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Watson Patricia A sold $787,471. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36M. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. 11,273 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.76 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.