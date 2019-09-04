As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Agricole S A Has Boosted Its Stake; As Pulte Homes (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Holding

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 13,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 4,484 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 962,909 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 38,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.35. About 71,230 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Etfs/Usa (DGS) by 32,860 shares to 145,854 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.32 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 47,766 shares to 102,234 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,248 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).