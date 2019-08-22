As Churchill Downs (Call) (CHDN) Stock Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed by $765,000 Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Tanaka Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (CHDN) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.45. About 166,057 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Opus Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,558 shares. Century holds 123,896 shares. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.06% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.11 million shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Captrust Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 683 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 8,075 shares. Massachusetts-based Shellback Limited Partnership has invested 1.45% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 86,500 shares to 169,000 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (NYSE:EXP) by 157,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Call).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,625 were reported by Westwood Hldg Gp. Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,813 shares. Df Dent & Inc holds 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 66,453 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 548 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt owns 19,195 shares. C V Starr And has invested 8.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis holds 190,434 shares. Aldebaran has invested 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Invest Group Inc Lc invested in 2.92% or 1,645 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Investment Communication Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com holds 80 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.85% stake. Sns Grp Limited owns 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,934 shares.

