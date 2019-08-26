As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Reik & Co Has Trimmed Holding; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Trust Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 990,140 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26 million shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hanson Mcclain has 1,500 shares. 1,726 are owned by Manchester Capital Management. Washington Tru holds 0.04% or 25,352 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 133,812 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has 2.72M shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 131,000 shares. Permit Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 170,316 shares. Piedmont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 19,541 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 150,960 shares. Reaves W H & has invested 1.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Engy Income Prns Limited Liability Company has 4.7% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 9.59M shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tctc Holdings owns 906,705 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 7,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.19% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Lc owns 0.19% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,985 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 8,410 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Investors has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Advisor Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 8,695 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent And has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 1,177 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 29,653 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Washington-based Saturna Corporation has invested 2.54% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).