As Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Value Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Stake; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lifted Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $7.48 Million

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 1.96 million shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 48,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 294,274 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.36M, up from 245,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 938,980 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 535,474 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $41.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 500,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 704 shares valued at $49,989 was bought by Price Penry W. 7,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty also bought $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 8,188 shares to 230,831 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.