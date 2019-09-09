As Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position; Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $4.44 Million as Shares Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 31,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 139,392 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, up from 108,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 64,930 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 90,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 562,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.06 billion, up from 471,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 2.01M shares traded or 48.28% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 95 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,720 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 41,080 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww Invsts stated it has 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested in 0% or 58 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.14% or 191,464 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd invested in 1.03% or 112,063 shares. 129,200 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.43% or 100,590 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Assetmark Incorporated has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs holds 19,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 23,077 shares.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 28,188 shares to 384,583 shares, valued at $19.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,285 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation invested in 703 shares. Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.56% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 12,072 shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Co reported 14,290 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Limited Com owns 245,083 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 163,626 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 5,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort LP holds 0.55% or 38,223 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 82,394 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Cim Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ledyard Retail Bank invested in 3,113 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.