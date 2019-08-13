As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reik & Co Has Trimmed Holding; Thl Cr (TCRD) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Raised Stake

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 48,026 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 1.54 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335,023 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Old Natl Bancorporation In has 34,227 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 14,192 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 35,854 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hanson Mcclain has 28 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 85,301 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bb&T Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 25,600 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 29,653 were reported by 1832 Asset Management L P. Nuveen Asset Limited reported 5,568 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 24,729 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. 1,440 shares were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr, worth $9,648.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 200,937 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). West Family Invs Inc stated it has 886,403 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 19,775 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 33,467 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 4,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 139,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 9,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Invesco accumulated 0% or 976,469 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 22,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,715 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 0% or 37,874 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 33,000 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can.