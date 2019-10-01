As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Decreased Holding by $418,582; Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $974,466 as Valuation Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 928,052 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.15. About 2.67M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $141.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 7,658 shares to 34,991 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Inc accumulated 0.07% or 3,334 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Com Incorporated invested 1.14% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 800,096 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 31,651 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 2,761 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,290 shares. 14,075 were accumulated by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. South State holds 0.14% or 16,656 shares in its portfolio. 3,224 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Cookson Peirce Com accumulated 239,848 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 83,477 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. First Personal Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 15 shares. 31,485 are owned by Waverton Limited. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel leads consumer gainers; Church & Dwight and REV Group among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.74 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by Spann Rick. The insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought 1,500 shares worth $107,715. The insider Price Penry W bought 704 shares worth $49,989.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,260 shares to 714,172 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Walmart and Target Are Beating Amazon in Back-To-School Sales – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Target’s Stock Rose 24% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.