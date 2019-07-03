As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Reik & Co Decreased Stake; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stock Price Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 587,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 15.09M shares traded or 34.09% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.18M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04 million for 35.51 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $15.59 million activity. The insider Dierker Richard A sold 16,880 shares worth $1.12 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc accumulated 271,630 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tobam holds 0.37% or 101,895 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 21,081 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 18,241 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited, Japan-based fund reported 27,104 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cordasco Net holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

