As Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Price Rose, Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding; Netease.Com Adr F Sponsore (NTES) Valuation Declined While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NTES) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 10,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 13,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63 million shares traded or 137.54% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 21,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 501,244 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62 million, down from 522,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. $72,070 worth of stock was bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715 on Monday, September 16. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of stock.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 31.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 27.85 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,733 shares to 106,199 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).