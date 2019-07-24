As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Value Rose, Holder Reik & Co Has Lowered Stake; Montag & Caldwell Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Upped by $8.06 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 667,256 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $160.1. About 3.19M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldg, a West Virginia-based fund reported 74 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 52,736 shares. Ballentine Llc stated it has 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 785,568 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 1.2% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 113,814 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 8,181 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sei Invs reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.16% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Legacy Partners Inc holds 28,478 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability has 271,040 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 115,341 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 134,087 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Liberty Capital has invested 2.41% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04M for 35.57 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai holds 3,144 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,572 shares. Cambridge Investment Research owns 75,603 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability stated it has 174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motco has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 371 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 4,871 shares. 1,553 were reported by Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Bessemer Gru accumulated 1.29M shares. Kingdon Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 77,494 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington Comm has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 87,051 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,071 shares to 359,056 shares, valued at $68.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).