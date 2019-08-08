As Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Increased by $2.37 Million Its Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Stake in Dish Network (Put) (DISH) as Share Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 182,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 1.94 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 33,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 271,040 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, up from 237,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 347,551 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 0.21% or 224,700 shares. Northern holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 2.66M shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moody Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 1,137 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gabelli Investment Advisers owns 8,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 851 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 6,430 shares. 6.07 million were reported by Putnam Ltd Liability Com. Blair William Il owns 22,119 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 349,415 shares stake. The New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) by 650,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.88% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Burns J W Incorporated reported 34,695 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust owns 6,712 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Axa invested in 0.07% or 255,751 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability accumulated 3,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Group Limited Liability Com reported 6,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,695 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 26,410 shares stake. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.25% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Principal Financial Group reported 648,008 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 24,440 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Co reported 195 shares stake. Waratah Capital reported 109,612 shares. Scotia Capital holds 66,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.