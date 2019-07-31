As Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Share Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Cut Stake by $11.66 Million; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Increased Its Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 164,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,161 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.73M, down from 876,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 1.48M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 503,928 shares traded or 35.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co reported 24,729 shares stake. Friess Associates Lc invested in 296,810 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 303,687 shares. 4,644 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Company. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 2.35% or 2.17 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 20,042 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.14M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.07% or 282,623 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 335,023 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 5.16 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 57,490 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 25,659 shares stake.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65,009 shares to 825,913 shares, valued at $27.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge (NYSE:BR).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).