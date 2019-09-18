As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Decreased Holding by $418,582; Interocean Capital Cut Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by $841,995

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 2.51M shares traded or 57.67% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 15,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 193,501 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 208,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 2.17 million shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.32 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. $107,715 worth of stock was bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16. $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Price Penry W. 1,000 shares were bought by Spann Rick, worth $72,070 on Monday, September 16.