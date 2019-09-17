As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $829,864; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by $669,130 as Share Price Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 61,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 2.51M shares traded or 59.96% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 59,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 2.35M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – SUE MAHONY TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF LILLY ONCOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE ALSO RAISED DUE TO FAVORABLE PAYER MIX FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 10/05/2018 – Lilly Announces Agreement To Acquire ARMO BioSciences; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of stock or 185 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,463 shares to 37,531 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company by 2,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,151 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Alder Biopharmaceuticals Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 1,264 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Indiana And Inv Management reported 16,565 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 534 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.93% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP holds 0.93% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 251,914 shares. Acg Wealth holds 6,449 shares. Moreover, Vision Cap Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,396 shares. 6,297 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,763 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Com holds 0.02% or 4,020 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 7,734 shares. Wallace Cap Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,444 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc accumulated 0.06% or 5,925 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 1.61% stake.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,226 shares to 117,692 shares, valued at $34.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 116,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 29.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 515,907 shares. 9,121 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment. Sunbelt Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Citigroup holds 0.02% or 401,169 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.12% or 5.98M shares. Forbes J M And Communications Llp stated it has 8,340 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 123,179 shares. Natixis Advsr L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,528 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.29% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 25,262 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 3,560 shares. Davidson Inv stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc reported 105,130 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Goldman Global Staples Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.