As Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Share Price Rose, M&R Capital Management Increased by $6.35 Million Its Stake; Gm Advisory Group Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $320,256

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 3.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 86,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 274,168 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03 million, up from 187,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 462,674 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CHD INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Share Price Is Up 118% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 9,739 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Washington Bank reported 3,992 shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Associate Limited has invested 0.2% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Btim owns 536,693 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.01% or 69,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Llc has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 2.10 million shares. Whittier Trust holds 2,800 shares. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America, New York-based fund reported 709 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). City, West Virginia-based fund reported 74 shares. Cookson Peirce And Communications Inc stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Advisor Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 8,811 shares. Friess Ltd Liability reported 1.55% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. Shares for $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick. FARRELL MATTHEW had bought 7,000 shares worth $499,268 on Monday, September 16. $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Price Penry W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Liability owns 6,066 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.77% or 21,638 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.37% or 8,788 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.38% or 10,969 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 12,508 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt accumulated 14,763 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company reported 1.54% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,768 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 2.35% or 129,194 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Llc reported 9,441 shares. Pure Finance Advsr Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,675 shares. 24,661 are held by Fdx. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Won’t Let Galaxy’s Edge Fail – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SLV, SHY And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 4 – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Disney Make Skinny Bundles Work? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.