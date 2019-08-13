As Church & Dwight (CHD) Valuation Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Its Position by $37.20 Million; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Stake in Sanofi (SNY) by $4.15 Million as Share Value Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 524,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 1.42M shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 94,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 14,327 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 108,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 921,020 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 24/04/2018 – The midnight bureau was rocking last night Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Oper Pft EUR1.20B; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 27/05/2018 – BEACTICA SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION PACT W/ SANOFI

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 111,176 shares to 175,027 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 26,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 21, 2019 : SNE, TLK, WORK, AMD, SNY, NIO, CCL, ACB, QQQ, TVIX, AXGT, IGF – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi S.A. (SNY) CEO Olivier Brandicourt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanofi (SNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Sanofi (SNY) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi appoints Novartis exec as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,700 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 345,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

