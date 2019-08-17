As Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Btim Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.63 Million; Farallon Capital Management Has Upped Position in Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) by $900,000 as Share Value Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 123,758 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 79,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 697,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70M, down from 777,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.10M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Llc has 16,839 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Capital Management invested in 0% or 121,440 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0% stake. Pura Vida Invests Lc reported 218,676 shares stake. D E Shaw stated it has 100,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 50,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Quantum Capital accumulated 388,302 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 75,584 shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.35M shares. 273,247 are owned by Fosun. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 21,829 are owned by M&T Comml Bank Corp. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 186,576 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $232.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 709,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest reported 98,380 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 6,400 shares. Bridgeway has 0.57% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 648,150 shares. Columbus Circle holds 163,509 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,462 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 57,446 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Company reported 0.07% stake. Marietta Invest Ltd holds 67,188 shares. Private Advisor Gru owns 34,424 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 6,629 shares. Synovus Finance invested in 0.02% or 13,699 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 7,516 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 15,195 shares to 241,936 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 41,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).