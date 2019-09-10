As Church & Dwight (CHD) Shares Rose, Decatur Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.39 Million; Fairpointe Capital Position In Patterson Companies (PDCO) Was Has Upped

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 146,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 796,966 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 1.62M shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares to 123,625 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,400 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 0.01% or 9,144 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 3.38M shares. Bb&T Llc holds 225,701 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. 1.08M were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 218,575 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation invested 3.74% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Blair William Com Il holds 133,581 shares. City Holding owns 74 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 687 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd holds 0.21% or 32,888 shares. Bridgeway Inc invested in 648,150 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services stated it has 16,517 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 35,859 shares. 15,525 were accumulated by Eqis Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 587,608 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). First Citizens Retail Bank And invested in 0.04% or 16,450 shares. Td Asset invested in 0% or 34,700 shares. Ameritas owns 30,868 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 998,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 50,859 shares. 14,554 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Wellington Llp reported 68,787 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Co accumulated 7,102 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 58,080 shares. 21,700 were reported by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times (NYSE:NYT) by 1.50M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $72.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 78,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,806 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).