As Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Trimmed Position by $11.66 Million; Estabrook Capital Management Holding in Stanley Black And Decker (SWK) Decreased by $10.21 Million as Shares Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 164,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,161 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.73 million, down from 876,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 1.32M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (SWK) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, down from 516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 449,028 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $386.26M for 14.36 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 1,786 shares to 5,321 shares, valued at $6.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $15.59 million activity. $9.29 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was sold by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.