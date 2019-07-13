As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Reik & Co Has Decreased Its Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Tillys (TLYS) Stake as Shares Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 164,382 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has risen 10.39% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.08M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 233,650 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Covington holds 0% or 750 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 214,490 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 3,074 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 1.01 million shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc holds 33,039 shares. Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Century has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fund Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 73,624 shares. Tanaka has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Maverick Ltd reported 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Sei Investments Communication has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 28 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 159,984 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04M for 36.20 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Church & Dwight: Spotlighting A Soon-To-Be Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Not A Buy At These Levels, Despite Q3 EPS Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight Looks Expensive Given Its Growth Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co.Inc. (CHD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tillys: Undervalued Only If Circumstances Tilt In Its Favor – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tilly’s: Now What? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 26,953 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 108,724 shares. 344,288 are owned by State Street Corporation. American Intl Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 49,746 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The New York-based Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York has invested 0.52% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 85,300 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Grp. Legal And General Grp Public Limited owns 3,169 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 63,806 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Rk Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.34% or 418,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity.