As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Reik & Co Has Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Connors Investor Services Has Lowered Its Cyberark Software (CYBR) Position as Share Value Rose

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 2.89 million shares traded or 108.64% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.38. About 1.34 million shares traded or 78.06% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80M for 123.07 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,125 shares to 42,173 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,707 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T New.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $158.43 million for 29.24 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 32 shares. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,113 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 19,862 shares. Franklin Res holds 620,020 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 193,903 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 129,308 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 0.74% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 2,894 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Citizens State Bank & stated it has 24,332 shares. Cookson Peirce And Communication Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 239,780 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,853 shares. 2,000 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Co. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cibc reported 200,509 shares stake.