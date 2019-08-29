As Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Its Position; Autonomy Capital LP Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 34,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 104,862 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 138,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 590,747 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 282,755 shares traded or 132.93% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est by 62,636 shares to 82,579 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,107 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc reported 163,626 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 13,500 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 33,590 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Friess Assocs Llc holds 1.55% or 296,810 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Group has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation stated it has 282,623 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Chevy Chase accumulated 213,519 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 27,104 shares stake. Yhb Inv has invested 0.88% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.66 million shares. 8,695 were accumulated by Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation.

