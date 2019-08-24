As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Cut by $324,257 Its Position; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Market Valuation Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Increased by $16.20 Million Its Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 96,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 100,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 63,475 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $75.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 171,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

