As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased by $339,806 Its Position; As Murphy Usa (MUSA) Market Value Rose, Hennessy Advisors Decreased by $2.90 Million Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 202,500 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 236,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 507,310 shares traded or 78.74% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.02 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 15,800 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.