As Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Decreased Position by $301,750; As Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Shares Declined, Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $496,500

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc (CHD) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 52,736 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 1.98M shares traded or 51.76% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 29,815 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 6,678 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp holds 0.96% or 57,490 shares. 44,570 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 12,584 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated owns 400 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 225,701 shares stake. International Investors owns 9.76M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 137,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 9,144 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 195 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 6,603 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 144,758 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% or 9,200 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 293,529 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. 954,774 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1,287 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Companies owns 7,575 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Walthausen & Communications Ltd Com invested in 279,593 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 15,884 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). 250,057 are held by Wellington Management Group Llp. Amer Interest Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 7,039 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Company owns 29,526 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 236 shares or 0% of the stock.