As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Value Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Increased Its Position; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $16.43 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 22,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 419,017 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85 million, up from 396,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.31M shares traded or 72.84% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $270.81. About 1.05M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 200 shares to 5,290 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 1,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,099 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.