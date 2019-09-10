As Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Stock Rose, Private Trust Co Trimmed by $549,256 Its Holding; Advisors Asset Management Has Increased Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stake by $310,563 as Share Value Declined

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 2.88 million shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 9,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 20,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, up from 10,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 282,094 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK) by 11,670 shares to 46,394 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $158.44 million for 29.23 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

