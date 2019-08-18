As Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $798,174 as Stock Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 124,863 shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: CHT ties up with Tata to offer cross-border IoT services; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 241,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47 million, down from 248,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia owns 3.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 364,093 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 197,638 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,448 shares. 8.00 million are held by Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru. Coldstream Mgmt invested in 8.29% or 803,898 shares. Loeb Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 13.47 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 1.77 million are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 239,875 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 2.77% or 14.08 million shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 7,222 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fincl Advantage Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.36% or 104,925 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 50,727 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,125 shares to 134,833 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 19,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).