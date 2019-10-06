As Chubb (CB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Connors Investor Services Decreased Position by $425,565; As Oshkosh (OSK) Share Value Rose, Gam Holding Ag Has Boosted by $901,380 Its Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 76,402 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, down from 79,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 2.47 million shares traded or 65.50% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 27/03/2018 – Chubb Limited to Hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability; 13/03/2018 – SOUTHEAST ASIA’S GRAB FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH JAPAN’S CREDIT SAISON CO LTD 8253.T TO PROVIDE LOANS AND LENDING SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Chubb INA Holdings Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 05/04/2018 – Chubb Appoints Christopher Maleno to Lead North America Field Operations and Matthew Merna to Lead North America Major Accounts; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Signs Agreement with CyberCube For Use of its Analytic Software; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Grab forms venture with Japan’s Credit Saison for lending services; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $305M AFTER TAX; 18/05/2018 – Chubb Ltd. Hldrs OK Amendment to Authorize Bd to Increase Co. Shr Capital Within 2 Years to Maximum of CHF4.83B

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 22,454 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 11,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 443,599 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 28,385 shares to 17,981 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Shell Asset Management owns 21,010 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Maverick Limited invested in 42,160 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 1.38 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 1,904 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co owns 0.55% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 16,862 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability owns 5,773 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 574,057 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 3,430 shares. 24,511 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability. 28,624 were accumulated by Quantitative Mgmt Llc. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.39% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.08, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold CB shares while 7 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 276,299 shares or 4.47% more from 264,476 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.1% or 92,170 shares. 3,850 are owned by Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability. Fruth Mngmt has 6,882 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt Inc reported 0.53% stake. American Research And Com has 0.01% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 300 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 76,402 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 6,839 shares. Moreover, Benedict Advsrs has 1.12% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv accumulated 10,078 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 43,899 shares.