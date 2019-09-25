As Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Market Value Rose, Jane Street Group Has Upped Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Facebook (Put) (FB) Holding by $311,808 as Stock Price Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 220,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.67 million, up from 154,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $12.79 during the last trading session, reaching $811.7. About 264,943 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 1,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Launches Carne Asada Throughout the US – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $900 at SunTrust; Carne Asada to Drive Check and Traffic Growth – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 92,811 shares to 7,189 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Com holds 200,676 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,631 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 136 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 4,455 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Com Il has 200 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 38,868 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,760 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset LP accumulated 41,286 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 21,619 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 8,810 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 0.08% or 2,804 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Communications L L C owns 105,695 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 13,415 shares. Eastern Bank holds 1.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 99,117 shares. Jag Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,174 shares. Naples Global Advisors has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,869 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc reported 32,733 shares stake. Capital Ltd Ca invested in 3.51% or 76,414 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 343,374 shares or 1.3% of the stock. 3,416 were accumulated by Chilton Investment Limited Liability. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.75% or 1.74M shares. Hound Limited Liability Company reported 7.39% stake. Northstar Grp Inc holds 1.2% or 14,689 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Associates Inc Mo has invested 8.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,441 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.