As Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Badger Meter (BMI) Share Value Declined, Mairs & Power Decreased Its Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $826.9. About 153,779 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 25,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 829,401 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.51 million, down from 855,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 69,759 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 4,029 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 328,671 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $61.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 113,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 914,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.