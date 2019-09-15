As Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Boosted Stake by $315,190; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted by $419,526 Its Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 454,813 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 17,206 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RLGY, CARB, NTAP and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 37,758 shares to 32,683 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,847 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,200 were reported by Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 13.65 million shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,595 shares. 875,703 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.64% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 115,154 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 0.07% or 36,104 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 49,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 25,331 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.37 million shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 105,657 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Arga Invest Ltd Partnership holds 20,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. C Gp A S owns 516,015 shares. Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.38% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 440 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Jennison Associates Lc holds 927,804 shares. 3,168 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.05% or 23,826 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 51,934 shares. 31,686 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1,688 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 548 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 5,625 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 38,868 shares in its portfolio. Pension Ser owns 38,015 shares. Zacks Inv has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regions Fin Corporation reported 364 shares stake.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,696 shares to 35,528 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,877 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle sees benefits from digital business – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.