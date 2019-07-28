As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $55.44 Million Its Position; Indexiq Advisors Cut Resources Connection (RECN) Stake by $559,232; Share Price Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 34,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,797 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 129,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 147,898 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 1.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 207 were reported by Gemmer Asset Lc. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Aperio Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,101 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 29,449 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 39,900 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 18,588 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 258,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 129,632 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,305 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 48,379 shares. Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 16,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 89,228 shares or 0% of the stock.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 14,880 shares to 72,728 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc by 46,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 66,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 20,658 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Garde Cap stated it has 0.11% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Motco has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Tobam has 69,317 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 716,351 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Llc has invested 5.53% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,919 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hartford Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,656 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.63% or 90,220 shares.

