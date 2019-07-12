As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose, Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased Holding by $313,110; Hillenbrand (HI) Holding Held by Clarkston Capital Partners Llc

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 31,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86 million, up from 976,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 4.24 million shares traded or 1488.84% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 441 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, down from 71,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $750.85. About 565,801 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 760 shares. Sterling Investment Management accumulated 10,466 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 612,908 are held by Goldman Sachs Inc. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 6.92 million shares. 199,389 were accumulated by Prudential. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 788,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 9,818 shares. 849,352 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Alphamark Lc reported 525 shares. Mason Street Llc accumulated 20,082 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp invested in 65,310 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 36,744 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,828 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “4 Stocks Tank Friday – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Cannabis Products To Try This Summer: Hi-Fi Hops, Sun Lotion And More – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Hillenbrand, Inc.’s (NYSE:HI) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 0.05% or 103,772 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Co reported 807 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ftb Advsrs holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Management holds 1,635 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 7,274 were accumulated by Heritage Investors Mngmt. Fiera Cap holds 1,838 shares. 15 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc accumulated 200 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 1.82% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 2,110 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 2,325 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 24,990 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle: Consider Cutting Back On Burritos – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle – High Implied Volatility Brings Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.