As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose, 13D Management Has Boosted Position; First Washington Holding in At&T (T) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 24.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $839.34. About 229,936 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares to 241,830 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

