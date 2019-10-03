As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increased Holding by $881,760

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 3,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 3,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $18.86 during the last trading session, reaching $809.98. About 634,233 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2303.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 46,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 10.05M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 420,530 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Bristol John W New York has 1.37% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 70,803 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 10 shares. Ruggie Grp Inc holds 5 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Manhattan stated it has 321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 3,542 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,452 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 356 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 64.69 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Vrdo Tax by 14,333 shares to 33,744 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IDV) by 11,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T Dwa.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity.

