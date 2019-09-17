As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Position by $4.49 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $387,510 as Stock Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 13.15M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, down from 7,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $26.21 during the last trading session, reaching $826.08. About 354,573 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 17.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s France chief under investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Bankruptcy Fears Allayed Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “North Carolina Bought Up More Tesla, GE, and Disney Stock – Barron’s” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.98 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.