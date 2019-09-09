As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, 13D Management Has Upped Its Holding; First Interstate Bank Boosted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 275,039 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,101 shares to 73,884 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,610 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.