As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, 13D Management Has Lifted Holding; Spf Beheer Bv Stake in Vf (VFC) Has Decreased by $16.40 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 869,360 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 784,506 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $805.25. About 416,659 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33 million for 17.09 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. 24,926 shares were sold by Holtz Curtis A., worth $2.14M.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $76.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 37,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 49,532 shares. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Com owns 6,382 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Serv Corp has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nuwave Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% or 7,123 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 12,954 shares. Utd Fire Inc invested in 0.39% or 12,000 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Mgmt has invested 0.87% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 12,005 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.44M shares. Cardinal Mngmt owns 208,965 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 4,224 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Shares for $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.