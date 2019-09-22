As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Holding; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $54.39 Million as Market Value Declined

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 23,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46M, down from 25,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41M, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Outbids Intel & Xilinx to Acquire Mellanox for $6.9B – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mellanox: Key Items To Track In Q4 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Introduces Revolutionary ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2 Secure Cloud SmartNICs and I/O Processing Unit Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for Mellanox – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 9,704 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Management Partners has invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Invesco has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bamco New York holds 0.08% or 180,468 shares. Navellier Associate Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Adage Capital Prtn Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). State Street Corp holds 0% or 117,771 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 78,941 shares. Twin reported 173,776 shares stake. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 2,350 shares. The New York-based Taconic Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.8% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.67 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 1.15M shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $39.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 15,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).