As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cim Has Decreased Position; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Share Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $830.74. About 147,967 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 200,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 31,923 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 232,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 7.60M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.87 million for 66.35 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14,159 shares to 156,509 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 300,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Apergy Corp.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $44.43 million for 5.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

