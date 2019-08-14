As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Decreased by $372.59 Million Its Position; As Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Shares Rose, Shareholder M&R Capital Management Increased Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 524,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 590,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.58M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $14.81 during the last trading session, reaching $802.15. About 295,757 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 595,887 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 778 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Coatue Management Lc has 1,192 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 285 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 5,921 shares stake. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 5,282 shares. Moreover, Intl Inc Ca has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aviva Public Limited invested in 9,213 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 470 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Weiss Multi owns 2,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Company owns 1,000 shares. Da Davidson & Comm invested 0.3% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.69 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).