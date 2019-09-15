As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 466,103 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 24,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 859,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.20 million, down from 884,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fti Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:FCN) by 3,760 shares to 12,265 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 48,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Com.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microsoft the New Safe Haven Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified holds 22,113 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Scharf Invests Ltd has 1.41 million shares for 7.46% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Inc owns 18,143 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Lc invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Incorporated invested in 70,983 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsal Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.53 million shares or 11.3% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.09 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 81,645 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability holds 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 107,017 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt LP has 300,000 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Associates invested in 2.72% or 135,149 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Advisors Inc accumulated 15,501 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Downgrading Chipotle On Sky-High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 62.93 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.